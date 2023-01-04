F3Logic LLC Buys 610 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

