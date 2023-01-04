F3Logic LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $115.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

