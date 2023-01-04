F3Logic LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $323.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.34 and its 200 day moving average is $230.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

