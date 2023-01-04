Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $829,528 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

