Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Exscientia by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Exscientia by 62.5% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Exscientia by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Performance

Shares of EXAI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 2,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,434. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. Research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.