Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 1,491,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Exro Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Exro Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 181,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.