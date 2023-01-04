Evmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $103.99 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

