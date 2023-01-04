Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Update

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

Eventbrite stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.