Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $427.64 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $427.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.60 or 0.00115841 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,922.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00449887 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020666 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00893133 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00601121 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005961 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00255532 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00242993 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,794,819 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
