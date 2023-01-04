ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 545,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 75.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 25.7% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 851,612 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 62.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 221,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,458. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

