Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $77.05 million and approximately $736,893.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00007113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00446528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00889079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00113495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00600159 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00254889 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,311,876 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

