Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 51,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,049,634 shares.The stock last traded at $31.42 and had previously closed at $32.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.22.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.