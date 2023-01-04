EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,835 shares during the period. EQT accounts for about 4.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

EQT Trading Down 5.9 %

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

