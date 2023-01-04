enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 7,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.27.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
