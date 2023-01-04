enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 7,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVNO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 60.0% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in enVVeno Medical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

