enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNOGet Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 7,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVNO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 60.0% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in enVVeno Medical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

