Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Enfusion Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enfusion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 575,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 249,621 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 321.0% in the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 43.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 150,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

