Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

