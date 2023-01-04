Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

