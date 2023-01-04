Energi Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Energi has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $172,228.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00070613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023584 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003659 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,931,992 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

