Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 260,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,689. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

