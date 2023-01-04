Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($58.09) to €50.80 ($54.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Danske downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elisa Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF stock remained flat at $52.50 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.