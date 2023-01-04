Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.98 and a 200 day moving average of $334.69. The company has a market cap of $345.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.