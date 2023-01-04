Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%.
Educational Development Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of EDUC opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.93.
Several analysts have commented on EDUC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
