Edgecoin (EDGT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $210.05 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $210.05 million and $32.28 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

