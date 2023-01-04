EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Update

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 980,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $146.75. 196,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,549. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $228.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.85. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.44.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

