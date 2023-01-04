Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Update

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBC. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.