Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

GRF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

