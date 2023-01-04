Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.