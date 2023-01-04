Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 750,200 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Duluth by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duluth by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Stock Performance

About Duluth

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

