Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $11.51. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 9,001 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

