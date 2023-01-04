Dragonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,826.25 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $53,826.25 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00443968 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.48 or 0.02216482 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.87 or 0.30333388 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
