DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

