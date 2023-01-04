Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Diversey Stock Up 2.7 %
DSEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,026. Diversey has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diversey by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Diversey by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Diversey by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
