Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.63. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 3,495 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 7.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.