Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.63. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 3,495 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 481.23% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $835.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Further Reading

