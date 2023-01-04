Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Raised by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 28.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $83,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,231,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,680 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,128,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,027 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,287. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

