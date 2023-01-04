Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

