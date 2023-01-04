Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 205,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

