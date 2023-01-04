Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Raised by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 22.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 4,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

