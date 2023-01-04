Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10,196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,893,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,444,000 after buying an additional 2,865,643 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,926,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,806,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,156,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 847,013 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,457,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS DFIC opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.