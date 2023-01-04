DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. DigiByte has a market cap of $127.44 million and $2.58 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,860.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00457075 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020747 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00892441 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00103817 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00604434 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00253358 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,919,981,635 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
