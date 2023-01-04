Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954,486 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of DSX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 576,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,419. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 47.51% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.07%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of November 15, 2022, it operated a fleet of 40 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Ultramax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

