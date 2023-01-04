Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.28. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

