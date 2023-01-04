dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $204.89 million and $1,573.97 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00259652 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $243.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

