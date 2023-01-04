Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.98 and a 200-day moving average of $334.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
