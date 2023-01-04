Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 0.5% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

NYSE ROK opened at $261.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $345.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

