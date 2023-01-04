Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,487 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,487 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

