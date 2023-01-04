Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $465.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.