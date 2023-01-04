Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,144 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1,475.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $212,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $424.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

