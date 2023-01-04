Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 679.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average of $233.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $342.57. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.