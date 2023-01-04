Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,101 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HP by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 850,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 728,257 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

