Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

