Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

